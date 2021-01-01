Right now if you book and come in for a test drive you are eligible to win a chance by draw for a two week RV rental courtesy of RV Canada. All you have to do, is select which make and model you want to test drive and one of our highly knowledgeable sales representatives will be in touch with you to set up your appointment. The draw for the winner of the RV rental will take place in May 2021. What better way to travel and hit the roads during a pandemic.