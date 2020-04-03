Hotel Loews Vogue Overnight accommodation at the Hotel Loews Vogue, Montreal in a luxury double bed suite, with urban views. Hotel Loews Vogue is just a stone's throw away from the Bell Centre. The prize does not include transportation to Montreal. It is the responsibility of the winner to arrange travel to the event.

Enjoy the Concert Safely

Stadium concerts can reach up to 110 dB volumes. This level can cause permanent damage to your hearing in a matter of minutes. Your prize pack includes 2 sets of high fidelity acoustic filtered musician ear plugs. These will still allow you to enjoy every nuance of the concert, but at a much safer volume. Designed specifically for music, these do not muffle or distort the resulting sound like basic foam earplugs would.

At Davidson Hearing Aid Centres we care about you and your hearing