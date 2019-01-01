Why pay thousands in commission?
Enter for a chance to win one of ten FREE DIY packages worth $599!
YOU DO IT PACKAGE
$599 Now $399*
WE DO IT PACKAGE SOLD IN 5 DAYS!
*Limited availability!
Contest is open for Ottawa and surrounding areas only, you must be selling a house and the free listing must be used prior to July 1st
Sell your house fast, make money and move in your dream house!
Enter for a chance to WIN!
25%
OVER $600,000
CASH BACK TO DATE!
We’ll share 25% of our commission with you! Take a vacation, buy some furniture, or pay off debt…you choose. List for Free OR Get 25% Cash Back!**
Now everything is closer to home
I WANT TO SELL
Award-Winning Design
Copyright © 2019 Coyle Media Group. Legal Disclaimer and Privacy Policy .
by Lockwood
We’ll share 25% of our commission with you! Take a vacation, buy some furniture, or pay off debt!
(613) 829-1000
info@grapevine.ca
I WANT TO BUY
The trademarks REALTOR®, REALTORS®, and the REALTOR® logo are controlled by The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) and identify real estate professionals who are members of CREA.
The trademarks MLS®, Multiple Listing Service® and associated logos are owned by The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) and identify the quality of services provided by real estate professionals who are members of CREA. Used under license.
**There is no catch…seriously! Work with one of our amazing agents to buy any home, listed with any brokerage in Ottawa, and we’ll share 25% of our commission with you! Take a vacation, buy some furniture, or pay off debt…you choose. List for Free OR Get 25% Cash Back!
info@grapevine.ca
(613) 829-1000