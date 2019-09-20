Enter for a chance to WIN a $10,000 La-Z-Boy Gift Certificate

At this year's Fifty-Five Plus Fall Lifestyle Show held this September 20/21st, La-Z-Boy will be giving you a chance to win a $10,000 La-Z-Boy Home Furnishings & Décor gift certificate!!

Fifty-Five Plus Fall Lifestyle Show

September 20 & 21, 2019

EY Centre, 4899 Uplands Drive, Ottawa, ON

Doors Open 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

(Friday & Saturday)

WIN with La-Z-Boy

Are you looking to update your living room, transform your bedroom, or give your home a makeover? Enter for your chance to win a $10,000 La-Z-Boy Home Furnishings and Décor gift certificate! Contest ends September 22ND. Rules and conditions apply.

What's good

Contest Information

Please enter your information below. We will email you with instructions on how to obtain tickets to the show and when the contest will begin.

