Wayne Rostad returns with his iconic Christmas show, Christmas in the Valley: the Virtual Presentation. Because of COVID-19 this year, Wayne had to cancel the live, five-city concert tour. But he’s continuing the tradition—and the musical fun—to ensure people and families enjoy the magic of the holiday season, while supporting the kids at the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario

Christmas in the Valley with Wayne Rostad and Friends has been donating all net proceeds to CHEO since its inception. We hope you enjoy this year’s virtual edition, and help us bring holiday cheer to kids and families at CHEO. Please be generous with your donations.