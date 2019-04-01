Call us (613) 581-2481

a $500 VISA gift card

Are you over 55 and thinking of making a move?

Visit WellingsofStittsville.com for more information.

A Vibrant new Community for adults 55+

The Wellings lifestyle will have you re-thinking how you see retirement living.

It's comfort, convenience and plenty of options you choose to design the lifestyle you want to live.



Wellings is " Flexible by design, and Freedom Living by choice"

Ask us about our moving incentives.



YOUR MAIN FEATURES This is content describing the main features of your product or service. It should act as a supporting description of the benefit statements. • Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. • Nulla posuere scelerisque diam, vitae consectetur tellus. • Aliquam elementum sit amet risus iaculis accumsan. • Fusce quam eros, rutrum a erat gravida, suscipit elementum. • Curabitur imperdiet purus non porta eleifend.

YOUR MAIN BENEFITS This is content describing the main benefits of your product or service. What does your company offer that will improve or solve a problem? Explain the pain point being alleviated. • Sed euismod, arcu eu efficitur tristique, diam sapien molestie. • Praesent quis vehicula felis. Maecenas vitae tortor sed ligula. • Sed non augue venenatis, consectetur mi id, viverra lectus. • Cras hendrerit mauris magna, vel pretium erat luctus quis. • Curabitur pretium neque eget tristique gravida.

A CLOSING ARGUMENT STATEMENT OF YOUR OFFER.

Call us 1.800.439.7656

Offer your prospect an alternative if they are hesitatnt ot fill out the form.

Name * Email * ENTER THE CONTEST Enter for your chance to WIN!

Welcome to Wellings

You're too young to live in a retirement home! Discover Wellings, a unique option for 55 + living, where you design the lifestyle you want to live.

Re-think>Re-wire>Re-new



DISCOVER MORE TODAY

Choose from one bedroom to 2 bedroom with den designs.

Freedom to add and change your services

Maintenance-free living with no extra property fees

Freedom to use your dining credits for fine dining, comfort foods in the pub, or snacks in the café.

Fully equipped fitness gym

24-hour concierge services and underground parking



1 Bedroom, 1 Bed + Den, and 2 Bedroom apartments

Add or remove amenities as you need them

Maintenance-free living with no extra property fees

Complimentary dining service every night

Access to on-site home healthcare with VON

Fully equipped fitness gym

24-hour concierge services



Discover A New Concept In 55+ Living

LEASING CENTRE 5709 Hazeldean Road, Stittsville | sales@wellingsofstittsville.com

WIN

Are you over 55 and

thinking of making a move?

Visit WellingsofStittsville.com

for more information.

Choose from one bedroom to 2 bedroom with den designs.



Freedom to add and change your services



Maintenance-free living with no extra property fees



Dining is optional: choose fine dining, comfort foods in the Pub, or snacks in the cafe



Fully equipped fitness gym



24-hour concierge services and underground parking

Ask us about our moving incentives.



The Wellings lifestyle will have you re-thinking how you see retirement living.

It's comfort, convenience and plenty of options you choose to design the lifestyle you want to live.



Wellings is " Flexible by design, and Freedom Living by choice"







LEASING CENTRE 5709 Hazeldean Road sales@wellingsofstittsville.com

Discover more!